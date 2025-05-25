Wall Collapse Claims Life In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) One person lost his life in a tragic incident when a wall collapsed at an under-construction house in the Shafiqabad area along Lahore Band Road on Sunday.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, emergency response teams rushed to the site following reports of the collapse.
Rescue 1122 vehicles arrived promptly at the scene and began immediate operations.
According to eyewitness reports, the wall of an under-construction house suddenly collapsed, killing a man.
The deceased has been identified as Ehsan, approximately 30 years old, Rescue 1122 confirmed.
An investigation is under way, said the spokesperson.
Recent Stories
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ten held for power pilferage1 minute ago
-
Body recovered from Ravi1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in storm-related incidents1 minute ago
-
Wall collapse claims life in Lahore1 minute ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
4625 grams of hashish, illegal weapon were recovered from drug peddlers2 minutes ago
-
FPCCI convener calls for support to expand food exports2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 16 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons32 minutes ago
-
FTO Coordinator applauds govt’s firm action against tax evaders41 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "entrepreneurship fair in the digital age" to empower youth41 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi reviews NPF projects, stresses transparency & public welfare41 minutes ago
-
AC visits cattle market, reviewed arrangements41 minutes ago