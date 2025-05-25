Open Menu

Wall Collapse Claims Life In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Wall collapse claims life in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) One person lost his life in a tragic incident when a wall collapsed at an under-construction house in the Shafiqabad area along Lahore Band Road on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, emergency response teams rushed to the site following reports of the collapse.

Rescue 1122 vehicles arrived promptly at the scene and began immediate operations.

According to eyewitness reports, the wall of an under-construction house suddenly collapsed, killing a man.

The deceased has been identified as Ehsan, approximately 30 years old, Rescue 1122 confirmed.

An investigation is under way, said the spokesperson.

