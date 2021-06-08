Wall collapse incident: DC forms probe committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz has constituted a six-member committee to probe into the incident of wall collapse in a school in Township area which left one girl student dead and four others injured.

According to the notification issued on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue will head the committee while Chief Executive Officer of District education Authority Lahore, Assistant Commissioner Model Town, District Emergency Officer Lahore, Civil Defence Officer and any other member co opted by the committee.

The committee will visit the school to inquire the matter and fix the responsibility through its report within 24 hours.