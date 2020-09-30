UrduPoint.com
Wall Collapse Incident: Three Children Died One Injured In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Wall collapse incident: three children died one injured in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three children Wednesday lost their lives and one critically injured when they buried under the debris wall at village Shanai Bala UC Dhudyal Manshera.

According to the police sources, all four children were the students of Primary school Thanda Khatta and were preparing for school those were closed for more than six months owing the COVID-19 buried under the wall of their mud house suddenly collapsed.

Resulting in three children including Talha Nawaz, Rimsha and Shabana died at the spot while Sadia Safeer sustained critical injuries and was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera were later doctor referred here in critical condition to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Everybody in the village was grieved over the sad demise of the children in the wall collapse incident, the funeral prayer was offered in the native village Shanai Bala late night where a large number of people from different walks of life were present.

Pakistan

