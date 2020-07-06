UrduPoint.com
Wall Collapse Injures Five In Dadu

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

Wall collapse injures five in Dadu

Five persons including four minors were injured as a wall of a house collapsed near Juma Khan in Dadu on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Five persons including four minors were injured as a wall of a house collapsed near Juma Khan in Dadu on Monday morning.

According to rescue officials,the wall caved in at wee hours due to torrential winds during thunderstorm, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Dadu for medical assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

