Wall collapse injures five in Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Five persons including four minors were injured as a wall of a house collapsed near Juma Khan in Dadu on Monday morning.

According to rescue officials,the wall caved in at wee hours due to torrential winds during thunderstorm, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Dadu for medical assistance.