Wall Collapsed: One Killed, Two Injured
Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:50 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::One person was killed and two injured when wall of a house collapsed in Tehsil Lal Qala here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, wall of a dilapidated house in village Machla collapsed entrapping three persons under the rubble.
Rescue 1122 shifted dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
The dead was identified as Saheen while the two injured were Talha and Mubarak.