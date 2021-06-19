Wall collapsed: One killed, two injured

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::One person was killed and two injured when wall of a house collapsed in Tehsil Lal Qala here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, wall of a dilapidated house in village Machla collapsed entrapping three persons under the rubble.

Rescue 1122 shifted dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The dead was identified as Saheen while the two injured were Talha and Mubarak.