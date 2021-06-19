UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Collapsed: One Killed, Two Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Wall collapsed: One killed, two injured

One person was killed and two injured when wall of a house collapsed in Tehsil Lal Qala here on Saturday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::One person was killed and two injured when wall of a house collapsed in Tehsil Lal Qala here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, wall of a dilapidated house in village Machla collapsed entrapping three persons under the rubble.

Rescue 1122 shifted dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The dead was identified as Saheen while the two injured were Talha and Mubarak.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Body recovered from parliament lodges in Islamabad ..

8 minutes ago

Ebrahim Raeisia wins Presidential elections,  Pre ..

21 minutes ago

Top Djibouti Diplomat Says Russia Positive About E ..

7 minutes ago

500 people trained for tourism promotion in KPK

14 minutes ago

Over 1,700 People Evacuated in Crimea Amid Heavy R ..

14 minutes ago

UNHCR urges world leaders to reverse trend of soar ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.