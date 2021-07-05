UrduPoint.com
Wall Collapsed; Woman Killed, Two Minors Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Wall collapsed; woman killed, two minors injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A mother killed while her two children received severe injuries when a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed due to heavy rain in Tajukhel area of Swabi district.

Police said the wall of a house, owned by Momin Shah, collapsed during heavy rain.

As a result, his wife killed and two children were critical injured.

The injured were shifted to BMC Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

