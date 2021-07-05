Wall Collapsed; Woman Killed, Two Minors Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A mother killed while her two children received severe injuries when a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed due to heavy rain in Tajukhel area of Swabi district.
Police said the wall of a house, owned by Momin Shah, collapsed during heavy rain.
As a result, his wife killed and two children were critical injured.
The injured were shifted to BMC Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.