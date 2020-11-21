UrduPoint.com
Wall Of Building Collapse; 8 Laboureres Hurt

Wall of building collapse; 8 laboureres hurt

At least eight labourers sustained injuries as wall of under construction factory building collapsed near Khudai Adda Rangpur Jhung road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :At least eight labourers sustained injuries as wall of under construction factory building collapsed near Khudai Adda Rangpur Jhung road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, labourers were busy in construction of new fish feed manufacturing factory near Khudai Adda Rangpur when all of a sudden, the wall of the under construction building caved in.

As a result, eight labourers stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started relief operation and rescued the labourers and provided first-aid on the spot.

No human loss was reported in wall collapse incident.

