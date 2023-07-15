Open Menu

Wall Of Jinnah Park Collapsed Due To Heavy Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Wall of Jinnah Park collapsed due to heavy rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The wall of Jinnah Park collapsed due to heavy rain, however, there was no loss of life due to the fall of the wall but the beauty of the Park will be lost, a gardener of the Park told APP during a visit on Saturday.

There was no loss of life due to the fall of the wall, but the beauty of the park will be lost and we did a lot of hard work for the development of flowers and green pitches, Muhammad Saki said.

In Peshawar, half of the Jinnah Park was submerged in water due to heavy rain with swings in the Park, sitting benches in the pool of water inside the Park. The Park administration is engrossed in the release of water from the Jinnah Park.

Jinnah Park has been closed for the public for two days due to safety measures taken by the district administration and after the completion of the work, the Park will be opened for the public, the Mali Baba of the Park said.

