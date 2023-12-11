Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited 'Wall of Martyrs' at the Interior Ministry and commended the step to remember the sacrifices of the martyred heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited 'Wall of Martyrs' at the Interior Ministry and commended the step to remember the sacrifices of the martyred heroes.

Talking to the media after hoisting the picture of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at ‘The Wall of Martyrs’, Bilawal said he was grateful to Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti for the initiative.

"The ‘Wall of Martyrs’ is an initiative we appreciate, as it has immortalised the sacrifices of the martyrs," he added.

The martyrs of the country, he said, included politicians, policemen, lawyers, judges, and the army soldiers, who had been a target of terrorism and they all rendered great sacrifices.

As a result of their struggle, peace was achieved and terrorism was eradicated from the country, he added. Unfortunately, a decision was later taken which undermined the efforts of the martyrs.

Bilawal Bhutto said when the transition of power was taken place in Afghanistan, a decision that was taken without the input of the Parliament or the people, allowed for engagement with the very terrorists who had been defeated by the police, army and public.

He said the terrorists imprisoned in Pakistan were released and side by side those responsible for attacking Pakistan from Afghanistan were also released there.

They then were invited by Imran Khan to settle in huge numbers in the tribal areas, the very same regions from where they had been chased out, he added. Imran Khan, while in opposition during the unity government, publicly accepted that terrorists were resettled in Pakistan which was the cause behind the country having to suffer through the same crisis again, Bilawal said.

"Our army and police are still targets of terrorism and the State should ponder upon how this can happen through a U-turn taken overnight without the permission of the Parliament and the people despite the country’s continuous struggle to get rid of terrorism. Once again, our army soldiers, policemen and people will have to combat the terrorists and defeat them," he added.

Responding to questions, Bilawal said that those involved in the process and decision making should be investigated and their intentions should be made clear.

"It should also be ensured that such a decision is not taken in the future, otherwise, it shall be difficult for us to convince our people to fight if they are under the impression that a U-turn will be taken again and resultantly their efforts will be futile.

Our demand is that this issue should be investigated, because such a momentous decision was taken without taking the Parliament or the people into loop. This is imperative for ensuring that a decision with such grave consequences is not taken again," he added.

Bilawal said that the country’s priority should be to bring the terrorists involved in grave crimes against the State to book. "We will continuously engage with Afghanistan, as we did during the unity government. Neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan can get rid of terrorism without working together. We believe in free and fair elections as well as ‘One Man, One Vote’," he said.

He said that it had been proved once again that India was grossly violating the international law and norms, as well as the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said the international powers would now need to review their support for India, as it was repeatedly abusing international laws. "Be it the Parliament or the judiciary of India, they cannot rewrite the UN resolutions and international agreements. No matter how many times they reiterate their claim over Kashmir, as far as international law is concerned, Kashmir is a disputed territory and the matter is to be resolved as per the law and resolutions."

Responding to a question, he said that when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was alive, she was the Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party, while Makhdoom Ameen Faheem was heading the parliamentary wing of the party, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians. After entering politics, he continued that tradition and he was currently heading the PPP, he added.

Talking about the presidential reference regarding Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said that he was grateful to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa for taking up the case for hearing.

Bilawal said that he had submitted an application in 2018 for the case to be heard. He has also submitted an application for this case to be aired live as this is being done for other cases too, since efforts were made to brush important issues under the rug in the past. Those involved in this crime should be exposed before the nation. “Justice should not only be done, justice should be seen to be done in Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Case”, Bilawal said.