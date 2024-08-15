Wall Papers, Wall Painting Competitions Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The district administration organized a paper walls painting and wall painting competitions for youth district here on Thursday.
The competition was held in connection with Independence Day in collaboration with youth department and TMA Timergara.
The Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Dr. Nida Iqbal, inspected the various paintings during the competitions which was also collaborated and appreciated the creative talents of the youth.
In the youth category of the paper walls painting competition, Faryal Bibi secured the first position, while Talha secured the second position.
In the children’s category, Ayesha Qazi won the first position, Gul Afsha won the second, and Alham Bibi took the third position.
In the youth category of the wall painting competition, Ashfaq won the first position, Yunus the second, and Fareeha Khushi the third.
In the children’s, Syed Saud Shah and Hamza Khurshid jointly secured the first position, Kamran Khan the second, and Zakaullah the third.
At the end of the event, the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Nida Iqbal, and Youth Officer Malik Shehzad Tariq distributed trophies, cash prizes, certificates of appreciation, gifts, and Independence Day shirts to the students who secured the top three positions.
