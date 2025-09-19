Walled City Authority to restore 20 historic Havelis for tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has decided to restore 20 old and historic mansions (havelis) in the Walled City to their original grandeur in a major tourism initiative.

According to WCLA sources, a list of 20 havelis has already been finalized, and the authority plans to purchase these properties from their current owners before beginning conservation and refurbishment work. Once restored, the havelis will be opened to the public as part of efforts to promote cultural tourism.

Officials said the project aims not only to safeguard the centuries-old architectural heritage but also to revive the historical status of these landmarks. The Municipalities Department has given formal approval for the initiative.

The restored havelis are expected to become key attractions, offering both domestic and international visitors a chance to experience the rich history and cultural legacy of the Walled City.