Open Menu

Walled City Authority To Restore 20 Historic Havelis For Tourism

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Walled City Authority to restore 20 historic Havelis for tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has decided to restore 20 old and historic mansions (havelis) in the Walled City to their original grandeur in a major tourism initiative.

According to WCLA sources, a list of 20 havelis has already been finalized, and the authority plans to purchase these properties from their current owners before beginning conservation and refurbishment work. Once restored, the havelis will be opened to the public as part of efforts to promote cultural tourism.

Officials said the project aims not only to safeguard the centuries-old architectural heritage but also to revive the historical status of these landmarks. The Municipalities Department has given formal approval for the initiative.

The restored havelis are expected to become key attractions, offering both domestic and international visitors a chance to experience the rich history and cultural legacy of the Walled City.

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

6 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

2 hours ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

2 hours ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

2 hours ago
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

3 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan