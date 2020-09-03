UrduPoint.com
Walled City Of Lahore Authority To Inaugurate Rehabilitation Work Near Sonehri Masjid

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is ready to initiate rehabilitation work on the Royal Trail Package-4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is ready to initiate rehabilitation work on the Royal Trail Package-4.

As part of Package 4, the path from Old Kotwali Chowk up to the Sonehri Masjid (350 metres long trail) will be rehabilitated and restored. This would include the rehabilitation of infrastructure of 22 streets, almost 150 buildings, and bazaars including Kashmiri Bazaar as well as the Sonehri Masjid, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Similarly, the WCLA would also ensure timely provision and changing of electric, telephone and cable tv wires hanging on the facades of the residential properties along with streamlining the water channels (separate sewerage and storm water pipes), and gas and water taps in addition to introducing better and efficient sewage and rainwater system.

All electricity system will be shifted to underground and transformers and poles from the area will be replaced and removed.

This project will be completed at a cost of around Rs289 million whereas work on the historical Sonehri Masjid, which is part of the plan, would require Rs20 million. The entire project is expected to be completed in a year and a half.

The Agha Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) will be the technical partners for the project and would lend their technical services throughout the rehabilitation work.

