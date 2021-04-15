(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad, said that the walled city project will help to promote tourism in the city.

DC expressed these views during visit to walled city project office at Ghanta Ghar chowk here on Thursday.

He said that Multan is a decade old city and added that the vast tourism opportunities could be created by restoring the city into its original condition.

He said that alives nations always preserve their history and culture. DC said that the historical heritage of the city will be restored and added that planning to be made to introduce its culture across the city.

He ordered to prepare plan to initiate work on third phase of the walled city project.

While giving briefing to DC, officials said that Rs 189 million out of Rs 250 million have been spent so far on walled city project. Haram Gate, Inn (Musafir khana) have been restored into its actual condition. The work on restoration of gold market was also underway as Rs 32 million to be spent on it.

It was told in the briefing that about 1500 tourists visited the city last month.