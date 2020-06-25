UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walnuts May Benefit Gut Bacteria, Improve Heart Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

Walnuts may benefit gut bacteria, improve heart health

Walnuts may not just be a tasty snack, they may also promote good-for-your-gut bacteria, say researchers, adding that these 'good' bacteria could lead to better heart health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Walnuts may not just be a tasty snack, they may also promote good-for-your-gut bacteria, say researchers, adding that these 'good' bacteria could lead to better heart health.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, suggests walnuts as a part of healthy diet may be a heart- and gut-healthy nut.

Additionally, those changes in gut bacteria were associated with improvements in some risk factors for heart disease, Medical Xpress reported .

"Substantial evidence shows that small improvements in diet greatly benefit health. Eating two to three ounces of walnuts a day as part of a healthy diet could be a good way to improve gut health and reduce the risk of heart disease," said study researcher Kristina Petersen from Penn State University in the US.

According to the researchers, another research has found that changes to the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract � also known as the gut microbiome � may help explain the cardiovascular benefits of walnut.

"The walnut diet enriched a number of gut bacteria that have been associated with health benefits in the past," Petersen said.

The researchers also found that after the walnut diet, there were significant associations between changes in gut bacteria and risk factors for heart disease.

Related Topics

Lead May From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.