Walnuts protect from mental-illnesses: Health experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :It was commonly known to munch on a handful of walnuts as it carries properties to less the stress and strengthen the brain muscles as dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, dates, raisins are traditionally known to be a powerhouse of nutrients, health experts advised on Saturday.

Talking to a private news channel an eminent nutritionist Ishrat Khursheed said walnuts are loaded with health benefiting properties and Including walnuts in diet everyday serve several health benefits. These crunchy delights are a treat to the taste buds.

Walnuts have a number of neuroprotective compounds such as vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants which help to enhance cognitive function, she mentioned.

In this modern times the depression,anxiety are very common due to different reasons so the eating walnuts is a natural remedy to avoid this mental illness as they help to fight stress and promote a sense of calm and also have vitamin E and flavanoids in walnuts which destroy harmful free radicals that can cause dementia, she further stated.

Regular consumption of walnuts can help to reduce the risk of pancreatic and breast cancer as well as reduce the proliferation of cancer cells so winter is the best time for females to consume walnuts with other nuts to keep such chronicle diseases at bay, she emphasized.

Another health expert Dr. Yaqoob Khan advised parents to add walnuts in the diet of school and college going children especially as eating a handful of walnuts per day or even less boosts memory, concentration and the speed at which brain processes.

Walnuts are rich in B-vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radical damage thus delaying and helping prevent wrinkles and other signs of ageing,a beauty expert and herbal nutritionist suggested.

The presence of biotin helps to strengthen hair and reduces hair fall, people should include it in routine diet , he further commented.