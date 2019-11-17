UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walnuts Protect From Mental-illnesses: Health Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

Walnuts protect from mental-illnesses: Health experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :It was commonly known to munch on a handful of walnuts as it carries properties to less the stress and strengthen the brain muscles as dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, dates, raisins  are traditionally known to be a powerhouse of nutrients, health experts advised on Saturday.

Talking to a private news channel an eminent nutritionist Ishrat Khursheed said walnuts are loaded with health benefiting properties and Including walnuts in diet everyday serve several health benefits. These crunchy delights are a treat to the taste buds.

Walnuts have a number of neuroprotective compounds such as vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants which help to enhance cognitive function, she mentioned.

In this modern times the depression,anxiety are very common due to different reasons so the eating walnuts is a natural remedy to avoid this mental illness as they help to fight stress and promote a sense of calm and also have vitamin E and flavanoids in walnuts which destroy harmful free radicals that can cause dementia, she further stated.

Regular consumption of walnuts can help to reduce the risk of pancreatic and breast cancer as well as reduce the proliferation of cancer cells so winter is the best time for females to consume walnuts with other nuts to keep such chronicle diseases at bay, she emphasized.

Another health expert Dr. Yaqoob Khan advised parents to add walnuts in the diet of school and college going children especially as eating a handful of walnuts per day or even less boosts memory, concentration and the speed at which brain processes.

Walnuts are rich in B-vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radical damage thus delaying and helping prevent wrinkles and other signs of ageing,a beauty expert and herbal nutritionist suggested.

The presence of biotin helps to strengthen hair and reduces hair fall, people should include it in routine diet , he further commented.

\778

Related Topics

Breast Cancer Best Depression

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.