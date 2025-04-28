Wana Blast Claims Seven Lives, 15 Injured
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A devastating blast ripped through Wana Bazar on Monday near the Peace Committee office, claiming the lives of seven individuals and leaving 15 others wounded, as confirmed by Nasir Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan.
The explosion, a shocking event that reverberated across a significant distance, struck during the busiest part of the day, igniting widespread panic among the residents.
Swiftly responding to the tragedy, the police force arrived at the scene and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.
Police sources indicate that the explosion was a deliberate attack targeting Saif-ur-Rehman, a former member of the local peace committee.
Rescue 1122 teams transported the deceased and injured to the headquarters hospital in Wana.
Several individuals trapped beneath the debris in the aftermath of the blast were recovered safely and promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.
In the wake of this horrific event, the Health Advisor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ehtesham Ali while condemning the blast directed paramedics to ensure the provision of comprehensive healthcare to all those injured.
Furthermore, he announced an emergency declaration at the hospital, suspension of staff leaves, and affirmed that all injured individuals were receiving prioritized treatment.
APP/hsb/
