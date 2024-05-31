Wana police bust gang of electricity transformers thieves

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) South Waziristan Lower Wana police on Thursday have busted a gang involved in theft of electricity transformers and arrested three of its members.

Briefing media persons, District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah Wardag said that transformer theft incidents had become a challenge for the district police as thieves would dismantle transformers from poles at various locations in darkness and steal valuable aluminum wires and other precious items from inside.

As a result, a special team was formed comprising SDPO Circle Wana Basharat Khan Betani, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City Wana, and Incharge District Security Branch Habib Salam to trace and arrest the accused.

The team succeeded in apprehending the accused including Nadir Khan, Abuzar, and Imdadullah. The police also recovered stolen transformer coils from different areas of Lower Waziristan on the identification of the arrested accused and also took possession of the tools used in the thefts.