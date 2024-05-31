Open Menu

Wana Police Bust Gang Of Electricity Transformers Thieves

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Wana police bust gang of electricity transformers thieves

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) South Waziristan Lower Wana police on Thursday have busted a gang involved in theft of electricity transformers and arrested three of its members.

Briefing media persons, District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah Wardag said that transformer theft incidents had become a challenge for the district police as thieves would dismantle transformers from poles at various locations in darkness and steal valuable aluminum wires and other precious items from inside.

As a result, a special team was formed comprising SDPO Circle Wana Basharat Khan Betani, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City Wana, and Incharge District Security Branch Habib Salam to trace and arrest the accused.

The team succeeded in apprehending the accused including Nadir Khan, Abuzar, and Imdadullah. The police also recovered stolen transformer coils from different areas of Lower Waziristan on the identification of the arrested accused and also took possession of the tools used in the thefts.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Electricity Police Station Circle Wana Media From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

47 minutes ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

2 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

16 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

16 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

16 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

16 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

16 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan