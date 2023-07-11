Open Menu

Wane Of Flood Water In River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Wane of flood water in River Chenab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that the situation was under control as the water level was receded in River Chenab at Head Marala here on Tuesday.

According to the District Information Officer (DIO) handout, the upstream flood water was recorded as 95,592 cusecs and the downstream was recorded as 70,092 cusecs in the morning.

