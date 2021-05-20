Wang congratulates Qureshi on 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, has warmly congratulated Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Pakistan have always enjoyed mutual understanding, trust and support, and have established high-level relationship termed 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'," the Chinese foreign minister said in a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Qureshi.

He said practical cooperation centered on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had made fruitful achievements and greatly improved the well-being of the two peoples.

"Under the new circumstances, I am willing to work with Your Excellency to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, and to initiate higher quality, more extensive, and deeper strategic cooperation, and to step up our efforts in building an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era," he added.

"May I wish Pakistan prosperity and her people happiness. May the friendship between China and Pakistan last forever," Wang said. \932