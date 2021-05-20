UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wang Congratulates Qureshi On 70th Anniversary Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Wang congratulates Qureshi on 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, has warmly congratulated Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Pakistan have always enjoyed mutual understanding, trust and support, and have established high-level relationship termed 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'," the Chinese foreign minister said in a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Qureshi.

He said practical cooperation centered on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had made fruitful achievements and greatly improved the well-being of the two peoples.

"Under the new circumstances, I am willing to work with Your Excellency to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, and to initiate higher quality, more extensive, and deeper strategic cooperation, and to step up our efforts in building an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era," he added.

"May I wish Pakistan prosperity and her people happiness. May the friendship between China and Pakistan last forever," Wang said. \932

Related Topics

Pakistan China May

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

11 minutes ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

1 hour ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

1 hour ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.