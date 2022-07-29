Wang Yi calls for efforts to deepen cooperation along CPEC

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for efforts to deepen cooperation along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for efforts to deepen cooperation along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), CGTN reported on Friday.

Describing the two countries as real friends and good brothers, Wang said China and Pakistan unswervingly safeguard their friendship and support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and common concerns regardless of changes in the domestic and international situation.

China will continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and play a more important role in regional and international affairs, he said.

The two sides should advance cooperation along the CPEC and deepen practical cooperation, he added, calling for efforts to enhance cooperation on infrastructure and industrial capacity.

China supports its companies to invest in Pakistan and is willing to import more high-quality agricultural products from Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan always regards the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries as the cornerstone of its foreign relations.

Pakistan appreciates China's support for its efforts to safeguard territorial integrity and promote economic and social development, he said, adding that Pakistan will continue to firmly stand on China's side on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns.

Pakistan will accelerate the construction of the CPEC and is ready to actively discuss its extension into Afghanistan, he said.

Pakistan highly appreciates China's leading role in upholding multilateralism, maintaining world peace and tranquility, promoting global sustainable development, and addressing global challenges, he added.