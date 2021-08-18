UrduPoint.com

Wang Yi Calls Qureshi To Discuss Afghanistan Situation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:26 PM

Wang Yi calls Qureshi to discuss Afghanistan situation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

In this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, a Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, had made valuable contribution to these efforts.

FM Qureshi said in the given situation, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people.

He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was essential, for which all Afghans should work together.

Qureshi said it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people.

He emphasized that the international community must also has sustained economic engagement with Afghanistan.

He apprised Foreign Minister Wang Yi of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan and China were 'iron brothers' and strategic partners.

The two countries had the tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on issues of common interest and significance, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and State Councilor Wang Yi agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office China Media All From

Recent Stories

Cambodian Court Sentences Union Leader to 2 Years ..

Cambodian Court Sentences Union Leader to 2 Years in Jail Over Border Comments

5 minutes ago
 Tazia genre: a holy replica of ‘victory over evi ..

Tazia genre: a holy replica of ‘victory over evil’

28 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei snaps losing streak to end higher

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps losing streak to end higher

15 minutes ago
 3 more COVID-19 positive patients die, 132 test po ..

3 more COVID-19 positive patients die, 132 test positive in Hyderabad

15 minutes ago
 Five Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Detained in Cr ..

Five Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Detained in Crimea - Russian Federal Securit ..

15 minutes ago
 Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll n ..

Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.