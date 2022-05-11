UrduPoint.com

Wang Yi Congratulates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari On Taking Oath As New Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:22 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) ::Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking oath as the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

In a message sent on April 29, Wang Yi said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

He said the China-Pakistan friendship, under the careful nurturing of successive leaders of the two countries and with the full support of their people, has stood the test of the changing international landscape and always been rock solid, showing ever stronger resilience and vitality, according to China Radio International (CRI).

Wang Yi said in the current era, the effects of the Ukraine crisis are also being felt in view of the great changes of the century and the epidemic situation.

China-Pakistan strategic importance is becoming more prominent.

He said no matter what changes take place in the international situation, China will always give priority to Pakistan in neighbouring diplomacy, and will continue to fully support Pakistan's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security and national dignity as well as unity and prosperity in Pakistan.

China will continue to give full support and will fully support Pakistan to play a more important role in global and regional affairs, he added.

