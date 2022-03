Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Wednesday in Tunxi, East China's Anhui Province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Wednesday in Tunxi, East China's Anhui Province.

The Pakistani foreign minister arrived in China earlier in the day for the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, which is scheduled for later today and tomorrow.