Wani Aghast Over Killing Of Kashmiri Youth In Fake Encounters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Wani aghast over killing of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Urging the international community to take effective cognizance of the stepped-up state-terrorism in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the Vice President Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani said Thursday that the killing of innocent civilians in fake and stage-managed counters by the Indian occupation forces was a worst example of state-terrorism.

In a statement issued here, the JKNF leader said that the ruthless killing of three youth by the Indian forces in a fake encounter in Srinagar exposes the Indian brute face in Kashmir.

Referring to recent incidents of violence in South and central Kashmir Altaf Wani said that fake encounters have become a new norm in Kashmir wherein innocent youth are picked up and killed in the dark of night by the occupation forces.

Terming the HR situation in the region as shocking Mr. Wani said that the pattern of killings in Kashmir reflect the Indian government's policy of genocide that poses a serious existential threat to Kashmiris who have been fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination.

He said that Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley have been engaged in genocide of the Kashmiri people.

The killing of spree of young boys, he said, was part of the India's sinister design to change the demography completion of the state and turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Expressing his serious concerns over the fast deteriorating situation in the region Mr. Wani urged the international community to impress upon the Indian government to stop bloodshed in the region.

