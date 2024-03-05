Wani appeals UNHCR commissioner to release a complete report on human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prominent rights activist and chairman Kashmir institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has made a passionate appeal to the UNHCR commissioner urging him to release full and comprehensive report on human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Taking part in a general debate held under Item 2 at the ongoing 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Wani, while speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress and International Muslim Women’s Union, welcomed the statement of High Commissioner on raising the concerns on human rights situation and particularly for the people of Palestine, received a press release here from Geneva.

Seeking the UNHCR commissioner's urgent attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Kashmir has become a dangerous place where human rights are under grave and increasing threat leaving a staggering 10 million people waiting for the fulfillment of their inalienable right to self-determination".

"The India's apartheid regime, which cherishes to violate UNSC resolution on Jammu and Kashmir is constantly violating the basic rights of Kashmiris by threatening and torturing journalists, putting leadership behind the bar, and virtually squeezing space for civil society to raise their concerns", Wani said.

"India is setting a new example for the world by not only violating rights of Kashmiris but also completely undermining and mocking the UNHRC mandate in occupied Kashmir", he added.

He said that a regime of black laws offering blanket impunity to Indian army was the main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

"By imposing harsh laws the BJP government is making sure that all essential guarantees on Human Rights no longer apply and exist in Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, he said that Kashmiris were paying the cost for asking their basic rights in the form of stolen Identity, broken families, half widows, tortured and blinded youth, helpless and feared elders and incarcerated leadership from decades.