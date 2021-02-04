Wani asks Pakistanis to observe Kashmir solidarity day befittingly

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Leader Altaf Hussain Wani on Thursday called upon Pakistani nation including civil society and political leadership to observe Kashmir solidarity day in a befitting manner to show their support with Kashmiris struggling for their inalienable self determination right for the last 73 years.

Talking to APP, he said first India occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally and now it had revoked articles 35-A and 370 from its constitutions to change its demographic apartheid.

"They are not only making people of Kashmir landless and jobless, but also attacking on their culture to deprive them of their identity.

"I must salute to the people of IIOJK despite all odds they continued their struggle and now the world is coming out from its quite mode and extending its concern and support to the people of IIOJK," he remarked.