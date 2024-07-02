Wani Bereaved Over Demise Of Sardar Amjad Yousuf's Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of international Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother KIIR executive director Sardar Amjad Yousuf.
In his condolence message, the KIIR chief, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and elevate her status in Janatulfirdous.
