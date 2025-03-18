Open Menu

Wani Calls For Accountability, Justice For Victims Of State-sponsored Violence In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Wani calls for accountability, justice for victims of state-sponsored violence in IIOJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Mar, 2025) Veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani on Tuesday emphasized the critical need for accountability and justice for victims of state-sponsored violence in Kashmir.

Altaf Hussain Wani while speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress, urged the Council's urgent attention towards enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir, according to press release.

He said that since the early 1990s, amid the uprising against Indian occupation, enforced disappearances have tragically become a norm in Kashmir.

Citing the findings from the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP), he noted that since 1990, there have been more than 10,000 cases of enforced disappearances and approximately 8,000 custodial deaths linked to torture.

"The case of Abdul Rashid Dar, who was found dead in Zurhama forests in March 2023 after being arrested, exemplifies the brutal state violence in Kashmir", he added.

He stated that the AFSPA enables the Indian occupation forces to act without the fear of legal repercussions.

Wani described the AFSPA as draconian, fostering a culture of violence and abuse that demonstrates a concerning neglect for human rights. He emphasized the urgent need to hold India accountable for the actions of its forces against the people of Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

