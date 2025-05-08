Open Menu

Wani Calls For Defusing Tensions, Resolving Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Wani calls for defusing tensions, resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Hurriyat leader and Acting chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the India's naked aggression against Pakistan, calling it a blatant violation of the international law.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Wani said that the Indian attack on civilian populations, targeting Mosques and residential houses constitute a grave violations of international humanitarian law that strongly prohibits targeting civilians and places of worship.

Expressing his grave concern over the heightened tensions in the region in the wake of Indian attack, Altaf Hussain Wani urged the international community particularly the friendly countries to intervene, deescalate the tensions and help facilitate a just and lasting solutions to the unresolved Kashmir dispute to avoid future conflict.

To avoid potential nuclear confrontation in South Asia, Wani said both the countries especially India must prioritize dialogue and confidence-building measures to reduce the risk of escalation.

Commended Pakistani response to Indian military aggression, Altaf Hussain Wani stated that a measured response from the Pakistani state has not only prevented further escalation but projected Pakistan's image as a responsible nuclear weapons state.

