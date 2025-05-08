Wani Calls For Defusing Tensions, Resolving Kashmir Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Hurriyat leader and Acting chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the India's naked aggression against Pakistan, calling it a blatant violation of the international law.
In a statement issued here Thursday, Wani said that the Indian attack on civilian populations, targeting Mosques and residential houses constitute a grave violations of international humanitarian law that strongly prohibits targeting civilians and places of worship.
Expressing his grave concern over the heightened tensions in the region in the wake of Indian attack, Altaf Hussain Wani urged the international community particularly the friendly countries to intervene, deescalate the tensions and help facilitate a just and lasting solutions to the unresolved Kashmir dispute to avoid future conflict.
To avoid potential nuclear confrontation in South Asia, Wani said both the countries especially India must prioritize dialogue and confidence-building measures to reduce the risk of escalation.
Commended Pakistani response to Indian military aggression, Altaf Hussain Wani stated that a measured response from the Pakistani state has not only prevented further escalation but projected Pakistan's image as a responsible nuclear weapons state.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yogis express solidarity with forces,call for jihad6 minutes ago
-
Robbers loot two persons near Sunyaranwala6 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for defusing tensions, resolving Kashmir issue6 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 190,000 fines over several units6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad putted on high alert amid bad weather, national situation16 minutes ago
-
“Nation ready to defend Pakistan, Civil defence volunteers on Frontlines”:ADCG16 minutes ago
-
Minister Petroleum discusses oil, gas issue with KP Governor16 minutes ago
-
Task forces set up to monitor intermediate examinations in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to declare India apartheid regime for spoiling peace in S.Asia26 minutes ago
-
Fateha for martyrs of Indian aggression at the SCP held56 minutes ago
-
Drone crashes near Pakistan-India border in Ghotki, one Killed, another Injured1 hour ago
-
Pakistan vigilant to safeguard its sovereignty: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago