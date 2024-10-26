Wani calls for global action to resolve Kashmir conflict to ensure regional stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani describes India’s 1947 invasion of Kashmir as the root of ongoing unrest in South Asia, urging global intervention to resolve the conflict and bring peace to the region.

While speaking to APP, Wani emphasised that it is high time for the global community to take serious note of India's prolonged military occupation of the disputed territory and fulfill its responsibility to help resolve the conflict in line with UNSC resolutions.

The KIIR chairman warned that if the dispute remains unresolved, it will likely lead to further loss of life and heightened unrest in this highly volatile region.

Wani described October 27 as the darkest day in Kashmir’s recent history, emphasizing that India’s aggression on this day in 1947 remains the root cause of the Kashmir conflict, which still threatens peace and stability in South Asia after 76 years. He urged influential world governments and institutions to take decisive action on the issue.

He stated that the Indian act of aggression not only obstructed the smooth and successful implementation of the partition plan but also plunged the entire region into a quagmire of chaos and instability.

The KIIR chief remarked that the bloodshed initiated by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 continues unabated, lamenting that the blood of innocent Kashmiris is being spilled with impunity on the streets.

Pointing to India's colonial history in Kashmir, he observed that the Indian government's settler colonialism policies, akin to those of Israel, have fostered a sense of fear among Kashmiris, making them feel increasingly unsafe and insecure in their own homeland.

He stated that the deadly conflict has now escalated to dangerous levels following the Indian fascist regime led by the BJP's removal of the region's special status, which was guaranteed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Wani described India’s aggressive military occupation of Kashmir as a significant threat to peace and stability in the region, expressing concern that world powers have been neglecting this perilous dimension of the prolonged conflict.

He expressed regret that, in addition to employing their repressive state apparatus, Indian rulers have utilized Machiavellian strategies and colonial tactics to suppress the legitimate political aspirations of Kashmiris and silence democratic dissent in the region.

He stated that despite its commitments regarding Kashmir, successive Indian governments have unapologetically adopted a policy of deceit and deception to undermine the legitimate demands of the Kashmiri people for a referendum.

He added that the UNSC resolutions calling for a free and impartial plebiscite in the region were endorsed by India’s representative at the UN Security Council, particularly by then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first to raise the issue at the highest level.

Regarding the recently concluded elections in the illegally occupied territory, Wani stated that these so-called polls are merely tools used by India to maintain the status quo in the region and do not provide any real solution to the Kashmir issue.

/395