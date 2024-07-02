Wani calls Indian development claim in IIOJK as hoax

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jul, 2024) Veteran Kashmiri Leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations has lashed out at India for claiming development and normalcy in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP over telephone from Athens on Tuesday, he called the Indian development claims in strife-torn Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state just a hoax and said that since August, 5, 2019, the Kashmiris had not only been deprived of their identity but all their economic, social and political rights had been usurped by the Hindutva regime.

The development claims of India, he continued, were just to strengthen the colonizer and have no benefits for common citizens.

India had used different tactics to strengthen the illegal occupation in IIOJK, the Kashmiri leader said, adding the Indian government also changed a series of laws including domicile law which now guaranteed the job, voting rights and land in the disputed territory.

"These tactics are clear signs to change the dynamics of the erstwhile state," he added.

Wani said that India was trying to change the religious landscape of IIOJK.

He said that in 1990 there were around 490 Mandirs in IIOJK but now the Modi led Indian government was planning to construct around 50 thousand Mandirs for which funds and land was already allocated.

Wani said that during his ongoing visit to Athens for highlighting urgency of early peaceful solution of the longstanding issue, earlier he briefed Athens-based Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora about the grim situation in IIOJK.

