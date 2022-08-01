Wani denounces custodial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Altaf Hussain Wani on Monday condemned in strong terms the custodial killing of Kashmiri youth Akhtar Hussain by the Indian forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara District.

Terming it as worst form of state terrorism Wani said that killing innocent youth day in and day out has become a new norm for the occupation forces who are operating under the shield of draconian laws that provide them impunity, a news release said.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Indian authorities have been denying Kashmiris their right to burial of their loved ones being killed by Indian army.

The secret burials of youth killed during police custody and fake encounters by the Indian forces, he said was a deliberate attempt to hide the crimes being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

Wani while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family urged world human rights defenders to take effective notice of the matter and influence upon the occupation authorities to handover the dead body of the martyred youth to his family.

It may be recalled here that the martyred youth is the nephew of Hurriyat leader Gulshun Ahmed.