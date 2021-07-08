Wani - embodiment of Kashmir independence from India: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Burhan Wani Shaheed was the embodiment of the Kashmiris' long cherished independence of the Jammu and Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

Paying tributes to Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his martyrdom anniversary, the minister said in a tweet that he (Wani) in fact had become an icon of Kashmiris' freedom movement. His martyrdom was a true depiction of the Kashmiris' liberation struggle from Indian yoke.

How India, which could not suppress the voice of Burhan Wani, could dampen the spirit of millions of Kashmiris for independence, he added.