(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Veteran Hurriyat Leader and Wise Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the sad demise of Munira Begum who passed away at his native town Pattan in Indian occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) Veteran Hurriyat Leader and Wise Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the sad demise of Munira Begum who passed away at his native town Pattan in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Munira Begum is the mother of Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Senior Hurriyat leader Naeem Ahmed Khan who has been languishing in Tihar Jail for last two years.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Wani prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the grieved Khan family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Highlighting the matchless sacrifices rendered by the Khan family he said Munira Begum being a mother had to endure great trials and tribulations during the ongoing freedom struggle.

He said one of her son was killed by Indian troops in mid 90s while on the other her elder son Naeem Ahmed Khan has been languishing in India's Tihar jail for last two years.