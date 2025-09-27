Open Menu

Wani Hails PM Sharif For Forcefully Raising Issues Of Kashmir And Palestine At UNGA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prominent Kashmiri rights activist and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, has hailed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for forcefully raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his landmark speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Salute to you, Prime Minister Sharif, for raising two just causes—Kashmir and Palestine—before the world body. Your thundering demand for self-determination, accountability for war crimes, and an end to occupation echoed from Srinagar to Gaza,” Wani wrote on his X handle, says a press release received here from Geneva.

Applauding Pakistan’s bold diplomatic posture, he remarked: “Diplomacy with spine—Pakistan stands taller.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their unwavering support to the Kashmir cause and fearless advocacy of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

“Be it Kashmir or Palestine, Pakistan has consistently championed these just causes at every international forum,” he said, adding that Islamabad’s principled stance on these long-standing disputes reflects its unshakable commitment, solidarity, and deep sense of brotherhood with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

