Wani Lambastes India For Imposing Ban On Kashmiri Outfits - AAC, IM In IIOJ&K
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the ban on Awami Action Committee (AAC ) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM).
Wani in his statement issued termed banning of Awami Action Committee headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari yet another blow to Kashmir’s hard-squeezed cultural, political and social landscape.
Banning of political parties, he said, was part of India's relentless campaign to subjugate the Kashmiri people, suppress dissent and consolidate its grip over the territory.
Such undemocratic actions, he stated, not only reveal the true nature of India but also expose the so-called secular identity of the nation, which asserted itself as a pluralistic state.
Indian government, he said, must realize the fact that ruthless suppression of dissent and dissenters would only escalate conflict in the region rather than resolve it.
Criticizing the BJP government's sledgehammer policies aimed at silencing Kashmir’s legitimate political voices, Wani said, the RSS influenced regime wanted to implement it's Hindutva agenda in the region thereby silencing every single voice that it perceive as a challenge to its imperialistic objectives.
Wani urged the world human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of the BJP’s dangerous designs in the region, adding that the authoritarian regime's policy undermines the basic political and human rights guaranteed under the law.
It may be recalled here that since 2019, nearly a dozen politico-religious parties with a massive support base in Kashmir have been declared as unlawful associations under UAPA by the Indian government.
