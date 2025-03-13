Wani Lambastes India For Imposing Ban On Kashmiri Outfits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the ban on Awami Action Committee (AAC ) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM).
Wani in his statement issued late Wednesday termed banning of AAC headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and JKIM headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari yet another blow to Kashmir’s hard-squeezed cultural, political and social landscape, reported by APP correspondent.
Such undemocratic actions, Wani stated, not only reveal the true nature of India but also expose the so-called secular identity of the nation, which asserts itself as a pluralistic state.
Indian government, he said, must realize the fact that ruthless suppression of dissent and dissenters will only escalate conflict in the region rather than resolve it.
Criticizing the BJP government's sledgehammer policies aimed at silencing Kashmir’s legitimate political voices, Wani said, the RSS influenced regime wanted to implement it's Hindutva agenda in the region thereby silencing every single voice that it perceive as a challenge to its imperialistic objectives.
Wani urged the world human rights organizations to take effective cognisance of the BJP’s dangerous designs in the region, saying that the authoritarian regime's policy undermines the basic political and human rights guaranteed under the law.
It may be recalled here that since 2019, nearly a dozen politico-religious parties with a massive support base in Kashmir have been declared as unlawful associations under UAPA by the Indian government.
