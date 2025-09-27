Wani lauds Prime Minister Sharif for forcefully raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at UNGA

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and Vice Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, has hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for forcefully raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his landmark speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Salute to you, Prime Minister Sharif, for raising two just causes—Kashmir and Palestine—before the world body. Your thundering demand for self-determination, accountability for war crimes, and an end to occupation echoed from Srinagar to Gaza,” Wani said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Applauding Pakistan’s bold diplomatic posture, he remarked, “Diplomacy with spine—Pakistan stands taller.

”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their unwavering support of the Kashmir cause and fearless advocacy of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

“Be it Kashmir or Palestine, Pakistan has consistently championed these just causes at every international forum,” he said, adding that Islamabad’s principled stance on these long-standing disputes reflects its unshakable commitment, solidarity, and deep sense of brotherhood with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

APP/ahr/378