Wani reiteres his demand for release of Kashmiri prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Sunday urged the world human rights bodies to mount pressure on government of India to release Kashmir prisoners, languishing in different jails in and outside the Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian government's deliberate act to keep Kashmiri prisoners in highly congested prisons is not only immoral and illegal but a serious violation of the basic human rights", the JKNF leader said in a statement issued here and quoted by a private news channel (Parliament Times).

He said, "At a time when prison decongestion measures were adopted and appreciated worldwide to prevent outbreak of corona pandemic, the government of India has brazenly refused to heed the world human rights organizations' calls for the release of Kashmiri prisoners".

The illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, he said, were lodged in far-flung and highly congested prisons in India, he lamented, adding that even the family members of the detainees were not in a position to visit them in jails because of the persisting lockdown.

"At this very crucial time Indian government should learn a lesson from other world countries who have released prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on humanitarian grounds," he added.

Referring to the prevailing situation in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir the JKNF leader said that amid the corona crisis human rights situation in the valley has deteriorated even further.

Citing a recent incident in the valley Wani said that occupation forces crossed all limits of cruelty and barbarism in Kashmir.

"Killing and maiming of Kashmiri youth has become no norm in Kashmir", he said adding that situation in the region had worsened so much and so that Kashmiris cannot even mourn the death of their beloved ones.

"The right to mourn too has been snatched away from Kashmiris" and what is even more barbarous is that Indian occupation forces have been denying families the right to participate the last rites of their kin killed during encounters," he said.

He also expressed serious concern over the lack of Corona-virus safety kits in the valley adding that there was also shortage of medicines and medical equipment like ventilators in the hospitals.

Referring to a media report he said Kashmir has 1 ventilator for 71000 people, a doctor for every 3900 patients. "To the contrary India has deployed 1 gunman armed to the teeth for every 10 Kashmiris", the JKNF leader said.

Meanwhile, JKNF spokesman in a separate statement paid eulogizing tributes to veteran Kashmiri liberation leader and chairman of Jammu Kashmir Peoples League S Hameed who was gunned down by Indian forces in mid 90s.