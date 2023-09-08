Open Menu

Wani Remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam On His Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri intellectual and former KMS Director Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his second death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri intellectual and former KMS Director Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his second death anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the KIIR chief while lauding his peerless contribution to the Kashmir cause, said that islam was one of the pioneers of the freedom struggle who rendered his service for the noble cause while working on political, diplomatic and journalistic fronts.

Wani said, "Sheikh Sahib was a genuine intellectual, thinker and writer par excellence who had significantly contributed to the Kashmir cause".

He said that Sheikh Sahib has left behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire the coming generations. His demise, he said, had left a huge void that could not be filled easily.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain

Recent Stories

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

19 minutes ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

19 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

19 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

19 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

19 minutes ago
 Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SB ..

Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SBP

25 minutes ago
FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown a ..

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown against illegal hundi business

25 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Do ..

PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia

25 minutes ago
 International Literacy Day (IDL) observed

International Literacy Day (IDL) observed

25 minutes ago
 Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in ..

Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in July

25 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Friday

Chinese shares close lower Friday

25 minutes ago
 NTDC endeavour to ensure smooth power supply in wi ..

NTDC endeavour to ensure smooth power supply in winter

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan