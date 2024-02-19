Wani Seeks Independent Probe Into Mass Rape Incidents In Occupied Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has demanded an independent and international probe into mass-rape incidents committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian-held territory of Jammu Kashmir.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Wani said that the occupation forces deployed in the restive region have been involved in heinous crimes.
Use and abuse of power, harassment and humiliation and sexual abuse, he said, were among the dirtiest war tactics the Indian army has been using to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
He said that being a vulnerable segment of society, the Kashmiri women have been the worst victims of Indian belligerence.
Referring to the dreadful incident of Kunan and Poshpora mass rape, the Hurriyat leader said that the horrific incident was a big blot on the face of Indian democracy and the state that has been using rape as a weapon of war against Kashmiris.
Highlighting the pain and agony of the rape victims, he said that it was disgusting to see that the Indian rulers and their henchmen in the territory have shamelessly tired to cover up and conceal the facts to save the bloody culprits who were directly involved in this beastly act.
“The brutality Kashmiri women were subjected to on the dreadful night of 23 February 1991 finds no place in human history”, he said, adding that despite the passage of 33 years, justice continues to elude the victims.
Urging world human rights organizations to play their role, Wani said it was high time that culprits involved in this gruesome act should be held accountable.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Third Markhor hunted in Chitral under Trophy Hunting programme1 minute ago
-
APHC warns of regional implications against delay in Kashmir solution1 minute ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on 25th death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding, rain emergency declared: MD31 minutes ago
-
500 liter adulterated oil wasted31 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, two injured due to rains31 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo being organized at RWU31 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 306 feeders in KP; PESCO deploys field staff41 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bails of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai51 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind thunderstorm, snowfall, hailstorm predicted51 minutes ago
-
A man shot dead in village Manawan, Lahore1 hour ago
-
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise1 hour ago