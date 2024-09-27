ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Permanent Representative World Muslim Congress and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that people of the disputed territory have suffered immensely due to India's severe repression and constitutional terrorism.

Wani said this during a debate held here under agenda item 4 on the sidelines of the 57th session of United Nations Human Rights council Geneva today, received a press release here on Friday from Geneva.

Drawing the UN human rights council's attention towards the alarming human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Altaf Hussain Wani, while speaking on on behalf of World Muslim Congress said, "Kashmiris are witnessing ongoing killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions, alongside the demolition of properties".

Referring to India's double-edged onslaught against the Kashmiri people, he said, " Since August 5, 2019, the Indian government has intensified efforts to impose settler colonialism under the guise of “normalcy” and “development.”

This onslaught, he said, has resulted in the dismemberment of the occupied state, demographic changes, and the delimitation of assembly segments and disempowerment of the majority population.

About the continued bloodshed and violence, Altaf Wani said that

the so-called normalcy has tragically claimed 914 innocent lives through extrajudicial killings and siege-and-cordon operations.

" Moreover, 2,447 Kashmiris have been tortured, and 24,625 have been arbitrarily detained for challenging the status quo", he added.

The Indian government, he said, misleads the international community with a false narrative of empowerment, especially as it approaches elections.

The so-called elections, he said, cannot replace the fundamental right to self-determination.

Wani said that Kashmir was still being ruled remotely from New Delhi and Lt. Governor was a mere pawn on political chess board.

He said that it was the responsibility of the High Commissioner’s office and the Human Rights Council to advocate for the people of occupied Kashmir.

" I urge this council to encourage the Office of the High Commissioner to release a report on the human rights situation in Kashmir and establish a permanent monitoring mechanism to hold India accountable for the crimes its forces have been commiting against Kashmiris".