MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) : Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday said that for past more than three decades the abysmal human rights situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) due to the lingering conflict, though highlighted globally at various fora, has shown no sign of improvement.

"Post August 05, 2019 unilateral changes brought about in the state of IIOJK by the Government of India , human rights situation has been the biggest casualty ", Wani said while talking to APP on the eve of International Human Rights Day, observed across the globe.

The APHC leader said that all fora of human rights violations are condemnable and unacceptable be it from the state, or killing of minority community members and non locals living here. The universal principle of upholding human rights applies to all human beings irrespective of their identity and should be observed.

Altaf H Wani said that arbitrary arrests, especially of young boys, and their imprisonment under draconian laws, harassment of journalists, dissidents, employees or anyone who challenges the writ of the state or expresses a dissident view is taken to task through the various agencies of the state.

Hundreds of activists including human rights activists , youth , political workers respected members of civil society social workers and political leaders are languishing in jails without charges and access to legal redressal is limited and protracted.

Wani made a strong appeal to international human rights organisations which include United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International,and to the conscience of international leaders and policy makers and to all people in general and people of India in particular to play their part in ensuring that the conflict is resolved and the fundamental human rights of people of J&K are respected and reinstated.