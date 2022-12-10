UrduPoint.com

Wani Seeks World Forum's Immediate Vibrant Role To Resolve Kashmir Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Wani seeks World forum's immediate vibrant role to resolve Kashmir conflict

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday said that for past more than three decades the abysmal human rights situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) due to the lingering conflict, though highlighted globally at various fora, has shown no sign of improvement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) : Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday said that for past more than three decades the abysmal human rights situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) due to the lingering conflict, though highlighted globally at various fora, has shown no sign of improvement.

"Post August 05, 2019 unilateral changes brought about in the state of IIOJK by the Government of India , human rights situation has been the biggest casualty ", Wani said while talking to APP on the eve of International Human Rights Day, observed across the globe.

The APHC leader said that all fora of human rights violations are condemnable and unacceptable be it from the state, or killing of minority community members and non locals living here. The universal principle of upholding human rights applies to all human beings irrespective of their identity and should be observed.

Altaf H Wani said that arbitrary arrests, especially of young boys, and their imprisonment under draconian laws, harassment of journalists, dissidents, employees or anyone who challenges the writ of the state or expresses a dissident view is taken to task through the various agencies of the state.

Hundreds of activists including human rights activists , youth , political workers respected members of civil society social workers and political leaders are languishing in jails without charges and access to legal redressal is limited and protracted.

Wani made a strong appeal to international human rights organisations which include United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International,and to the conscience of international leaders and policy makers and to all people in general and people of India in particular to play their part in ensuring that the conflict is resolved and the fundamental human rights of people of J&K are respected and reinstated.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain United Nations Hurriyat Conference Minority Civil Society Amnesty International Young Jammu August 2019 Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes 1st African Team ..

Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes 1st African Team to Advance to FIFA World Cup ..

37 seconds ago
 Chief Commissioner boxing championship concludes

Chief Commissioner boxing championship concludes

38 seconds ago
 Minor girl electrocuted

Minor girl electrocuted

41 seconds ago
 Mandviwalla for combined efforts to save vulnerabl ..

Mandviwalla for combined efforts to save vulnerable economies from stagflation

4 minutes ago
 CM Flays IED blast in Awaran

CM Flays IED blast in Awaran

4 minutes ago
 Commodore Muhammad Hussain Sial promoted to rank o ..

Commodore Muhammad Hussain Sial promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.