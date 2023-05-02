(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Altaf Hussain Wani has welcomed the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent statement on Kashmir and termed it as a great morale booster for the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Wani said that the Army Chief's categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmation of Pakistan's all-out support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle had solidified the Kashmiris' resolve besides rejuvenating their spirit and passion for freedom.

The army chief's bold remarks, he said, had left the Indian disinformation networks completely exposed that keep on churning out lies to create cobwebs of confusion around Kashmir.

Terming Kashmir as the bloody legacy of the partition of the subcontinent, Wani said that as an important stakeholder in the dispute, Pakistan has always expressed its willingness to resolve the dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He said, "India's traditional intransigence has always been a stumbling block in the way of peace in the region." Wani said that the Indian leadership needs to acknowledge the harsh reality that peace and stability in the region were linked to a just and equitable settlement of the Kashmir issue.

He said that it was equally important that the international actors should use their political and diplomatic clout to help resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict that has been the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and violence in the region.