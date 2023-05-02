UrduPoint.com

Wani Terms COAS Gen. Asim Munir's Statement As Great Morale Booster For Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Wani terms COAS Gen. Asim Munir's statement as great morale booster for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Altaf Hussain Wani has welcomed the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent statement on Kashmir and termed it as a great morale booster for the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Wani said that the Army Chief's categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmation of Pakistan's all-out support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle had solidified the Kashmiris' resolve besides rejuvenating their spirit and passion for freedom.

The army chief's bold remarks, he said, had left the Indian disinformation networks completely exposed that keep on churning out lies to create cobwebs of confusion around Kashmir.

Terming Kashmir as the bloody legacy of the partition of the subcontinent, Wani said that as an important stakeholder in the dispute, Pakistan has always expressed its willingness to resolve the dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He said, "India's traditional intransigence has always been a stumbling block in the way of peace in the region." Wani said that the Indian leadership needs to acknowledge the harsh reality that peace and stability in the region were linked to a just and equitable settlement of the Kashmir issue.

He said that it was equally important that the international actors should use their political and diplomatic clout to help resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict that has been the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and violence in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Altaf Hussain Hurriyat Conference All

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

1 hour ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

4 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.