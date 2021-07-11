UrduPoint.com
Wani Terms Dismissal Of 11 Kashmiri Employees In IIOJK Act Of Political Vendetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Wani terms dismissal of 11 Kashmiri employees in IIOJK act of political vendetta

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) : , Jul 11 (APP):"Veteran rights activist and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Altaf Hussain Wani Sunday took strong exception to the Indian authorities' move to sack 11 Kashmiris from government services has termed it as act of political vengeance.

In a statement issued here, the JKNF leader, stated that the employees' dismissal on mere allegations that have been made but not yet proved in the court of law was nothing but a malicious attempt to deprive Kashmiris of their jobs and their legitimate rights guaranteed to them under the international law.

"Depriving Kashmiris of their jobs and other economic opportunities is in fact part of the Modi led fascist regime's grand conspiracy to strangulate Kashmiris economically", JKNF leader said.

"Since India has miserably failed in its attempts to suppress Kashmiris' liberation struggle through the use of its repressive state apparatus, the BJP government, which treats every Kashmiris as a potential threat to the Indian state, has now discovered a new imperialistic tool to suppress Kashmiris economically", he said adding targeted victimization of families and relatives of Hurriyat leaders was also part of the government's nefarious game plan.

Referring to the sacking of Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin's sons from government services, he said that it was an obvious example of political vendetta. "They are being targeted because of his father's role in the ongoing liberation struggle".

The JKNF Vice Chairman urged the international human rights groups to take effective notice of the matter and ask the Indian government to desist from such mean tactics that go against the norms of justice and international law.

