ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations & Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani government and its citizens for their unwavering solidarity, urging the international community to take immediate, decisive action against India’s brutality, while condemning August 5 as a day of 'aggression' and violation.

In an exclusive conversation with a ptv news channel, Wani described August 5 as a dark day in history, marking a blatant violation of international law and the rights of the Kashmiri people.

He emphasized that the actions taken by India on this day were not only unjust but also a direct assault on Kashmir's autonomy and dignity.

He pointed out the alarming demographic, cultural and religious changes being systematically imposed by India through this violation, aimed at altering the region’s identity.

Wani accused the RSS and BJP of using this move to further their agenda of integrating Kashmir into India by force, undermining its unique status and heritage.

The leader also highlighted that Pakistan, both from within its borders and across the Line of Control, stands united with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice.

He commended the strong response of the Pakistani Armed Forces, which he claimed had effectively dismantled India's sense of pride and supremacy in the region, sending a clear message that Pakistan would not tolerate any further aggression against Kashmir.

Wani reiterated that Pakistan's unwavering support strengthens Kashmir’s resistance against India's oppressive tactics.