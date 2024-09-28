Open Menu

Wani Thanks PM For Raising Kashmir, Palestine Issues In A Befitting Manner At UN

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Wani thanks PM for raising Kashmir, Palestine issues in a befitting manner at UN

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound gratitude to Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for raising the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

In his statement issued here today, Wani said that the prime minister Sharif won hearts and minds of Muslims all around the world by highlighting the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people profusely at the highest forum.

He said that the speech not only reflected the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people but of the entire Muslim Ummah.

While praising Pakistan for its consistent support to Kashmir and Palestinian cause, the APHC leader said, "Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of the proposal for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, and a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination guaranteed to them by the international community.

"

Prime Minister Sharif's courageous stance on the issue of Kashmir, he said, "Amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards the cause of Kashmir and its earnest desire to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute."

“The people of Kashmir deeply appreciate Pakistan’s continued support and its efforts to seek an amicable solution to the Kashmir conflict ”, Wani said.

"Despite facing many daunting challenges, Pakistan has never shied away from advocating the Kashmiris’ legitimate cause at important world forums," he added.

He expressed the optimism that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s illegal occupation.

