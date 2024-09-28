Wani Thanks PM For Raising Kashmir, Palestine Issues In A Befitting Manner At UN
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound gratitude to Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for raising the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner during his speech to the UN General Assembly.
In his statement issued here today, Wani said that the prime minister Sharif won hearts and minds of Muslims all around the world by highlighting the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people profusely at the highest forum.
He said that the speech not only reflected the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people but of the entire Muslim Ummah.
While praising Pakistan for its consistent support to Kashmir and Palestinian cause, the APHC leader said, "Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of the proposal for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, and a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination guaranteed to them by the international community.
"
Prime Minister Sharif's courageous stance on the issue of Kashmir, he said, "Amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards the cause of Kashmir and its earnest desire to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute."
“The people of Kashmir deeply appreciate Pakistan’s continued support and its efforts to seek an amicable solution to the Kashmir conflict ”, Wani said.
"Despite facing many daunting challenges, Pakistan has never shied away from advocating the Kashmiris’ legitimate cause at important world forums," he added.
He expressed the optimism that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s illegal occupation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Kashmir committee calls for int'l action on Kashmir12 minutes ago
-
2 killed in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Asif praises PM for raising issue of Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism facing Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Given immense resources, Pakistan destined to achieve rightful position in comity of nations: COAS11 hours ago
-
Officers reviews cops for induction in RRF11 hours ago
-
Murree witness divers events in connection with World Tourism Day11 hours ago
-
APP’s employee deprived of motorcycle12 hours ago
-
Gilani highlights vital role of textile sector in national economy12 hours ago
-
Romina Khursheed for promoting hygiene practices12 hours ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis12 hours ago
-
PM UNGA address reflects sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Palestinians: Experts13 hours ago
-
3-Day event on entrepreneurship kicks off at Mehran University13 hours ago