Wani Urges India To Honor Kashmir's Right To Self-determination On 'Black Day'
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Kashmir Institute of International Relations Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani made a poignant appeal to India, urging the nation to honor its long-standing promise of granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination as October 27, marked as a "darkest day" in Kashmir's history, serves as a painful reminder of India's alleged illegal occupation.
In an exclusive Interview with Radio Pakistan, Wani emphasized, "The people of Kashmir have neither forgotten nor accepted this historical injustice and their quest for autonomy remains unwavering."
Wani stressed that any resolution must consider the will of the Kashmiri people, through a free and impartial plebiscite, as mandated by United Nations Security Council resolutions.
"October 27th marks a pivotal day in Kashmir's history, remembered as the "Kashmir Black Day" or "Darkest Day", he said, adding, on this day in 1947, Indian forces landed in Srinagar, beginning an occupation that has lasted for over 75 years.
The Kashmir conflict's roots lie in the division of British India in 1947, when the region's Hindu ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, chose to join India, sparking opposition from Kashmir's Muslim-majority population.
The United Nations intervened, calling for a plebiscite to determine the region's future, he said, adding, however, this promise remained unfulfilled.
Altaf Hussain Wani emphasized the United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, adopted on April 21, 1948, which called for a plebiscite to determine the fate of Kashmir.
Wani also highlighted widespread human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on freedom of speech and movement.
"The region faces economic hardship due to prolonged lock downs, restrictions on trade and commerce," he added.
India's actions were aim to alter Kashmir's demography, undermining the region's unique identity and cultural heritage, he mentioned.
Altaf Hussain Wani emphasized the vital role of the international community, particularly the United States, in resolving the Kashmir dispute through a peaceful resolution that upholds human rights, dignity and self-determination, as outlined in UN resolutions.
Wani' s appeal underscored the urgency of addressing this longstanding dispute.
In his concluding remarks, Wani stated, "Kashmiris will continue their unwavering struggle for rights until a just conclusion is reached, with Pakistan steadfastly standing in solidarity alongside them."
"Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination," he added.
