Wani urges int’l community to pressurize India to stop Kashmiris genocide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani on Wednesday urged the international community, including the Human Rights Council, to take a more robust stance in holding the Indian government accountable for its actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here, the KIIR chief referring to arbitrary detention of human rights defenders and independent journalists by Indian occupation authorities, said that the ruthless suppression of dissent and dissenters was a direct affront to the principles of democracy.

He said the notion of a vibrant democracy fades away when citizens were unable to express their views without the threat of harassment or imprisonment.

"It is essential to recognize the voices of Kashmiri people, who have long been denied a platform to express their aspirations and grievances", Wani remarked.

He further emphasized that the ongoing violence and displacement in Kashmir region needs urgent attention and a commitment on the part of global community to address the underlying issues that continue to fuel conflict.

"The commitment to democracy must extend to all regions, and it is imperative that the rights of Kashmiris are recognized and protected", he concluded.